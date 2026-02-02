St. Cloud Crush Ready For Playoffs After Strong Season Finish

St. Cloud Crush Ready For Playoffs After Strong Season Finish

Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan

The St. Cloud Crush are the #1 seed in the section 6A girls hockey upcoming section playoffs.  The Crush are 15-9 and will close the regular season tonight with a game at home against Willmar.

The Bracket

The #2 seed is Fergus Falls, Sartell-Sauk Rapids is the #3 seed, Northern Lakes is the #4 seed and Prairie Center is the #5.  Northern Lakes will host Prairie Center Saturday at 6pm with the winner advancing to play the Crush on Tuesday February 10 in the section semifinals.  Sartell-Sauk Rapids will play at Fergus Falls on Tuesday February 10 at 7pm in the other semifinal.

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures

Filed Under: St. Cloud Crush
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports, Sports News

More From 1390 Granite City Sports