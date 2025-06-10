St. Cloud Area Golfers Set for State Tourney Today

Cathedral Boys Golf 2025 (photo courtesy of Cathedral High School)

Cathedral boys golf captured the Section 5-2-A title at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club last week by just 1 shot over Albany, 4 shots over Staples-Motley and 9 shots over Pequot Lakes.  The Crusaders have repeated as section champs and will start play in the Class 2-A State Tournament at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan today.  The two-day event concludes Wednesday.

The top 6 Cathedral boys golfers include Nathan Schuver, Luke Herker, Noelan Beste, Bo Schmidt,  Brady Andvik and Andrew Schuver.

Area Golfers Competing at the State Meet:
Sartell-St. Stephen: Gwen Latunski
St. Cloud Crush: Sara Balmori
Albany: Katelyn Hoff

The Class 3-A Tournament is being playing at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, Class A will be played at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

