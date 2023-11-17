St. Cloud Area Divers Advance to State Diving Final

The Minnesota State Swimming and Diving meet began Thursday with the diving preliminaries and semifinals. Sophia Markfelder of Sauk Rapids-Rice finished 16th in the Class AA semifinals and has qualified for the AA final Saturday.

In the Class A semifinal diving competition Karli Kirk of Becker finished 8th, Lauren Woelfel of Becker finished 9th, Theresia Nathe of Melrose finished 14th, Kiera Florek of Tech finished 15th and Kendall Dvorak of Tech finished 17th. All of the above except Dvorak qualify for the state final Saturday. The top 16 advance.

Divers Saturday will each get 3 dives in the finals. The swimming preliminaries will take place today at the State Meet.