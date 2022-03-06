St. Cloud Area Boys Swimmers and Divers Compete in State Finals

MINNEAPOLIS -- St. Cloud area swimmers competed with the best in the state over the weekend.

The MSHSL Boy’s Swimming and Diving State Tournament ran from Thursday to Saturday, and several central Minnesota teams participated.

In the Class A team competition, Sauk Rapids-Rice earned sixth place and St. Cloud Apollo finished in 17th. Apollo’s Noah Blodgett finished 7th in the 200 Yard Freestyle and eighth in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Also for the Eagles, Hunter Jokinen finished 11th in the 100 Yard Butterfly.

Sauk-Rapids-Rice’s Cash Walz took fourth in the 200 Yard IM and the 500 Yard Freestyle. Also for the Storm, Jack Christoferson finished sixth in the 50 Yard Freestyle and Garret Broman finished 11th in the 100 Yard Backstroke.

In Class AA Sartell-St. Stephen finished 18th overall and St. Cloud Tech took 20th. Tech’s Carsten Reuter finished fourth in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Also for the Tigers, Micah Davis took 13th in the 200 Yard IM and 14th in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Braden Lemke and Cody Watts finished eighth and 15th in the 1-Meter Dive.

Sartell-St. Stephen’s George Larson took eighth in the 100 Yard Freestyle and 16th in the 50 Yard Freestyle. Also for the Sabres, David Binsfeld finished 10th in the 1-Meter Dive.

