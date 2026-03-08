Bennies Hockey Clinches NCAA Spot With Thrilling Championship Win

photo courtesy of CSB Athletics

St. Ben's hockey is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 29 years. The Bennies defeated Gustavus 2-1 Saturday to capture the MIAC tournament championship and earn the automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Photos by Jordan Modjeski, CSB+SJU Athletics Media Relations
Saturday's Win

Joria Jusczak and Ella Tuccitto each scored goals and Lexi Badali had 33 saves for the Bennies in Saturday's win.  St. Ben's improves to 16-7-4 this season.  The Bennies were seeded #3 in the MIAC tournament and they beat 2nd seeded Hamline 4-2 February 28 in the MIAC semifinals.

What's Next

The Bennies will learn their NCAA tournament assignment Sunday night.  CSB will play their next game on March 14.

