The St. Cloud Rox could not hold on to an early lead in an eventual 9-6 loss at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops the Rox to 40-26 with three games left in the regular season.

St. Cloud jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and led 5-1 after three innings, but Mankato rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for the win.

ROX TAKE EARLY LEAD

The Rox scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning, first getting on the board on a Brett Griffiths groundout then scoring two more on Jaixen Frost's two-run double.

St. Cloud added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning on a Colton Rother double and a Owen Estabrook fielder's choice groundout.

MANKATO RALLIES

The Rox lead would prove to be short-lived as the MoonDogs rallied for a five-run fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead before scoring runs in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings as well.

Aidan Mouton was 3-5 from the leadoff spot with a home run and two runs scored and Brett White drew three walks and scored a pair of runs for St. Cloud in the loss.

NEXT ROX HOME GAME

The Rox will host Mankato again on Thursday night as the team continues its season-ending homestand. First pitch is set for 6:35, with the team home again on Friday and Saturday night as well.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.