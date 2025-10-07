The College of St. Benedict and SAAC is organizing a cancer awareness initiative this year. They are encouraging all teams, families, faculty, staff, and fans to participate by purchasing and wearing cancer awareness shirts to show support for patients and survivors of all types of cancer, including members of our own athletic and campus communities.

Hosting An Event

SAAC is hosting a cancer awareness night at the St. Ben's volleyball game on November 5th (vs Bethel), and they are selling t-shirts as part of their effort to raise money for CentraCare - Coborn Cancer Center. St. Ben's goal is to have teams, parents, and fans wear the shirts at the volleyball game on November 5. Shirts are available for pre-sale, and extra shirts will be sold at the volleyball game.

Get your Shirt

Here is the link to pre-order shirts: https://bsnteamsports.com/shop/ALLCANCER

Shirts are available in blue, white, or red colors. Lavender represents all types of cancer. Shirts will be shipped directly to you in approximately 3-5 business days of ordering. The store closes on Friday, October 24th...please make all orders by then. $5 from the purchase of each shirt will be donated directly to CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center in St. Cloud, MN.