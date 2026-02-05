Longtime St. Ben's basketball coach Mike Durbin has received the Milestone Award from NGWSD-Minnesota on Wednesday. Durbin was notified he'd be the recipient of this year's National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota Milestone Award.

Durbin says "I didn't see it coming at all,"

Durbin was honored alongside 10 other award winners from across the state at the annual National Girls & Women in Sport Day-Minnesota Celebration held Wednesday at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

41st Season

Durbin is in his 41st season as a head coach at the collegiate level overall. He's won a total of 778 career games, which ranks him in the top 10 all-time at any level of NCAA competition.

Time at St. Ben's

St. Ben's he's led them to the NCAA Division III tournament 17 times, including eight Sweet 16 appearances, three trips to the Elite 8 and two to the Final Four. CSB finished as national runners-up in 1998-99.