The College of St. Benedict is adding flag football this spring. The school is partnering with the Minnesota Vikings to launch the sport, starting with an inaugural team.

CSB Joining a Flag Football League

The Bennies will join the Midwest College Women’s Flag Football League, which begins its second season in 2026. Augsburg, Concordia-Moorhead, Bethel, Gustavus, Northwestern (Minnesota), Augustana (South Dakota) and Wisconsin-Stout all fielded teams in the league’s first year.

St. Ben's Athletic Director Kelly Anderson-Diercks:

“We are thrilled to bring flag football to the College of Saint Benedict,” “It’s one of the fastest growing sports across the country and in Minnesota. With the support of the NFL, and flag’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the future is very bright for the growth of the game.”

Since 2022, the Vikings have invested more than $1 million in growing girls’ and women’s flag football at the high school and college levels in the Midwest.

Vikings Vice President of Social Impact Brett Taber said:

“The Minnesota Vikings are honored to have the College of Saint Benedict join the growing movement of women’s flag football,” “CSB, current competing institutions and (other) schools planning to join soon will bring further awareness to the future of women’s football and empower the next generation of athletes to find opportunities to compete and shape this game.”

As of the summer of 2025, 17 states have girls flag football sanctioned at the high school level while 17 other states are in the pilot program stage of growth.