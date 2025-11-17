The St. Ben's volleyball team is headed back to the NCAA Division III tournament after earning the automatic berth into the tournament with a 5-set win at St. Olaf in the MIAC Tournament Championship Saturday. St. Ben's head coach Nicole Hess joined me on WJON. She says her team was resilient throughout the tournament having posted wins against Augsburg, Gustavus and St. Olaf. Hess says

"I'm proud of our overall effort, we stayed together, competed, and found a way to win".

A Rematch in the NCAAs

The 21-6 Bennies are among the 68 teams participating. St. Ben's will play WashU (Washington University) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Thursday November 20. CSB lost to Washington University in straight sets in the first round of the Division III NCAA Volleyball tournament in 2024 in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

Top Bennie Performers

Kali Jones leads the Bennies 269 kills followed by Keira McManus with 211 and Mackenzie Knofcynski with 186 kills this season. Izzy Torve leads the Bennies with 527 set assists followed by Ginny Shuler with 397.

