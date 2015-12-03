St. Ben’s Basketball Wins; Johnnies Lose

The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton 65-50 Wednesday night in their MIAC opener. The Blazers were led by Annie Dittberner and Grace Wolhowe with 10 points apiece. 9 different players scored for the Blazers who shot 38 percent from the field. St. Ben's is 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC.

St. John's suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night with a 70-64 defeat in Northfield against Carleton. St. John's trailed by 8 at halftime. Alex Schmitt led the Johnnies with 19 points and Tyler Weiss had 16 points and 13 rebounds for St. John's. The Johnnies are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC.

St. John's and St. Ben's basketball will play Bethel Saturday.