Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Wednesday

photo courtesy of gobennies.com

The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton in St. Joseph Wednesday night 62-55.  The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Sophia Jonas added 13 points. St. Ben's improves to 15-7 overall and 12-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies will host St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Saturday.

St. John's basketball lost at Carleton 77-72 Wednesday night.  The Johnnies were led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 21 points and Mitchell Plombon added 14 points and 10 rebounds.  St. John's is 13-9 overall and 10-7 in the MIAC.  The Johnnies will host St. Mary's Saturday at 1 p.m.

