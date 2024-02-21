St. Ben’s Basketball Marches On in MIAC Playoffs

The St. Ben's basketball team won at Bethel 72-69 in the MIAC women's basketball tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Bennies were led by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Megan Morgan added 18 points for St. Ben's.

The Bennies improve to 15-10 overall and will play top seeded Gustavus in St. Peter Thursday night at 7 p.m. St. Catherine will play at Concordia-Moorhead in the other semifinal. The MIAC tournament championship will take place Saturday at 3 p.m.