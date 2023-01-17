Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Monday

St. Ben's basketball earned a 64-61 win at Carleton in Northfield Monday night to improve to 10-4 overall and 7-4 in the MIAC.  St. Ben's was led in scoring Sophia Jonas with 20 points and Carla Meyer added 14 points.  St. Ben's will host St. Catherine Wednesday at 7 p.m.

St. John's basketball fell 78-71 to Carleton in Collegeville.  The Johnnies trailed by just 1 at halftime.  St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen and Brandon Adelman with 16 points apiece.  The Johnnies are 10-5 overall and 7-3 in the MIAC. St. John's will play at Augsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 

