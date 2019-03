The Utah Jazz topped the Timberwolves 104-84 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves again had just eight players available due to various injuries and ailments.

Zach LaVine had 21 points with six assists and five rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points for Minnesota in the loss. The Jazz were led by Gordon Hayward with 22 points.

The Wolves are now 16-58 on the season and are back in action Wednesday night when they host Toronto.