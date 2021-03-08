Souhan; Twins Will Have a Tough Decision on Thorpe [PODCAST]

The Twins posted a 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in spring training baseball Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida. Left hander Lewis Thorpe started the game for the Twins and threw 1 shutout inning. Thorpe is out of options which means he'll need to make the team out of camp or the Twins would have to expose him to waivers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Thorpe almost certainly would be claimed by another team. Souhan says the Twins will likely keep one or two pitchers who could be sometimes starters or long relievers. Jim expects the Twins to move some pitchers up and down from the minors to the majors this season.

The Gopher men's basketball team closed the regular season with a 77-70 overtime loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. Jim says Richard Pitino likely only has 1 or 2 more games to coach the team and unless the Gopher win the Big Ten Tournament will be out when the season is over. Jim says it's not a sure thing the Pitino is out but it is likely and is probably the best thing for the program despite the fact they will likely lose players to the transfer portal and some recruits may decide to go elsewhere. The Gophers open play in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at 5:30, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:00.

The NBA held their All Star festivities including the All Star game Sunday. Jim says the game was fun to watch with players making tough to make shots. He says the NBA could move the 3-point line back and many players including Steph Curry and Damian Lilliard would continue to shoot shots from 3-feet away.

