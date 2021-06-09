Souhan; Twins Should Activate Buxton Tonight [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 8-4 at home to the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins should activate Byron Buxton now after just 1 rehab game in St. Paul. Buxton went 2-3 with a walk as the DH Tuesday night. Jim says the Twins aren't likely to activate Buxton yet from the injured list but he says the Twins need him especially after Rob Refsnyder sustained a hamstring injury Tuesday night. Souhan says the Twins were a mess last night with mistakes made in the field, at the plate, on the bases on the mound. He says this appears to be a lost season.

The Minnesota Lynx lost 85-81 at Washington Tuesday night to drop to 3-5. Souhan says the Lynx were disappointing last night for the first time in their last 4 games. He says the Lynx have battled injuries, players arriving late due to commitments oversees and getting used to each other.

The Gopher men's basketball team is reportedly in the running for 7-0 center Sterling Manley, a possible transfer from North Carolina. Manley is making himself available for the NBA draft but if he returns to college he won't be playing for the University of North Carolina. Manley is considering playing for the Gophers. Jim says the Gophers make sense because he could step in and play a prominent role immediately and play for an enthusiastic coach in Ben Johnson.

The Summer Olympics will take place in Japan in just over a month. Jim says with Olympic trials going on now it's difficult to predict how many Minnesotans will be participating. He expects Minnesota to have many participating for the United States team from Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app