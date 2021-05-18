Souhan; Twins Problems Aren’t a Simple Fix [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 16-4 at home to the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins have so many problems right now that there isn't a simple fix. Jim says injuries, bad starting and relief pitching, struggles from Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Kenta Maeda and J.A. Happ are just some of the problems. Jim says the Twins just don't have a strong lineup right now due to injuries and struggles from key players that they can outscored teams. He says they need quality starting pitchers which they aren't getting consistently.

The Minnesota Wild play game 2 of their NHL first round playoff series at Vegas tonight. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Jim says both teams are trying to figure out how to score more goals on two hot goaltenders. Jim says Jonas Brodin did a lot of little things in game 1 that helped propel the Wild to the wins. He says he doesn't expect veteran Zach Parise to be active tonight. He expects Parise to be a healthy scratch once again. Souhan says he isn't sure what the Wild will do with Parise after this season. Parise still has 4 years left on his contract. Jim says the Wild may try and trade him in the offseason.

The Gopher men's basketball team got some bad news. Transfer forward Parker Fox will miss the next 6 to 9 months due to knee surgery. The Gophers have had trouble finding front court players this offseason and Fox was expected to see time at power forward in 2021-2022.

