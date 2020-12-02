Souhan; Twins Cutting Budget in 2021 [PODCAST]

The Twins allowed relief pitcher Trevor May to sign a 2-year $15 Million contract with the New York Mets and have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on outright waivers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Rosario won't likely be back even if he isn't claimed off waivers by another team. Jim says the Twins made an offer to free agent starting pitcher Charlie Morton before he signed with Atlanta. Jim says the Twins took their offer off the table to free agent Nelson Cruz. Souhan says the Twins could still sign Cruz but no deal is imminent.

The NFL is pushing ahead with the Steelers/Ravens game in Pittsburgh today at 2:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1390. Jim says the NFL is determined to play these games and not cancel any. He says the NFL would have been better served by allowing for a week 18 or 19 to move games later in the season to allow some flexibility. Because they didn't do that many teams are forced to play short handed like the Ravens.

College basketball began their seasons last week. Jim says many teams have already had Covid-19 related practice and in some cases game cancellations. Jim isn't sure why college sports continue to try and play these games during a pandemic.