Souhan; Twins Could Choose to Trade Berrios [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-1 at home to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night to even the series 1 game apiece heading into today's rubber game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if the Twins feel Jose Berrios will cost them more money that what they can afford they may look to trade him before the trade deadline this month. Souhan says Berrios could bring them a haul in prospects and he may be the most valuable player the Twins could trade at the deadline. Berrios is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA in 17 starts this season. He started last night's game and allowed just 1 earned run in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts for Minnesota.

The Gopher men's basketball team announced that Eric Curry will play this season and forego the job as a graduate assistant coach for at least this next season. The 6'9 power forward missed 2 seasons due to severe knee injuries and will be taking advantage of the additional year of college eligibility athletes have been granted due to the pandemic. Jim Souhan says Curry will help this team but doesn't change the fact that this is a rebuilding team that most likely won't compete for a NCAA tournament berth in 2021-2022. Souhan says head coach Ben Johnson will likely have 3 years to see how improved the team can get.

The Minnesota Lynx re-signed guard Rachel Banham. Souhan says that was the plan all alone. He says the Lynx have done something similar with other players this season as well.