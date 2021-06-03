Souhan; Twins Could Be the Worst Team in Baseball [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-3 Wednesday night in the final game of their 3-game series at Baltimore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins may have the worst lineup right now due to injuries and healthy players like Miguel Sano not producing at the level they have been expected to. Jim says it's a shame that the Twins look this bad considering the expectations. He says there are players on the major league roster that may not be good enough to play at triple-A right now much less the major leagues.

Major League Baseball's league batting average is the lowest it's been since 1968. Jim says the combination of the dead ball and some pitchers doctoring the ball is the reason. He says he believes more than 15% of pitchers are using illegal substances on the baseball. Jim expects major league baseball to examine these practices.

Longtime Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski plans to retire after one more season coaching the Blue Devils. Jim says Coach K is one of the best coaches of all-time in college basketball and took a Duke program in the early 80s and built it to being one of the best programs in the nation. Duke has named assistant coach Jon Sheyer as the head coach in waiting and is expected to take over the program starting in the 2022-2023 season.

Get our free mobile app