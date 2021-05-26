Souhan; Twins are Starting to Look Like Themselves [PODCAST]

The Twins downed the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Tuesday night to earn their 3rd straight win and 4th win in their last 5. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are winning lately the way he anticipated they would win with solid starting pitching, consistency from the bullpen and enough hitting. He does acknowledge that production from their lineup is coming from people he didn't expect to see this season in the season like Trevor Larnach and Rob Refsynder. Jim expects Nelson Cruz to return to the lineup either today or more likely on Friday against Kansas City.

The Minnesota Wild host Vegas tonight at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Jim says home ice advantage isn't as big of an advantage as it might be in other sports but he expects the crowd to be into the game tonight. Souhan says veteran Zach Parise is playing with added energy that has helped this team. He says it's likely that Parise is extra motivated after being a healthy scratch for the first 3 games of this season.

The Gopher men's basketball program is 1 of 4 finalists for 6'10 230 pound center Khadim Sy from Ole Miss. He is a senior transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Jim says Sy would be a nice get for Ben Johnson and the Gophers but he still doesn't see this team as a middle of the pack Big Ten team. He says if the Gophers were to finish middle of the pack in the Big Ten next year Ben Johnson should be considered for Big Ten coach of the year.

