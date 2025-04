Where to Hear Timberwolves/Wild Playoff Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild both made the playoffs in the same season only 3 times in their shared history: 2002-03, 2017-18 and 2024-25. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports and WJON are making these first round playoff games available for fans.

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Saturday April 19, 7:00pm on KXSS (Game 1)

Tuesday April 22, 8:30pm on KXSS (Game 2)

Friday April 25, 8:00pm on KXSS (Game 3)

Sunday April 27, 2:00pm on KXSS (Game 4)

Wednesday April 30, TBA on KXSS (Game 5 if necessary)

Friday May 2, TBA on KXSS (Game 6 if necessary)

Sunday May 4, TBA on KXSS (Game 7 if necessary)

Minnesota Wild:

Sunday April 20, 8:45pm on KXSS (Game 1)

Tuesday April 22, 9:45pm on WJON (Game 2)

Thursday April 24, 7:45pm on KXSS (Game 3)

Saturday April 26, 2:45pm on KXSS (Game 4)

Tuesday April 29, tba on KXSS (Game 5 if necessary)

Thursday May 1, tba on KXSS (Game 6 if necessary)

Saturday May 3, tba on KXSS (Game 7 if necessary)