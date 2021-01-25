Souhan; T-Wolves are Still Better with Towns, Russell [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves won Saturday at home against New Orleans 120-110. They did so without top players Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell due to Covid-19 protocols for Towns and due to an injury for Russell. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves are still a better team with Towns and Russell and New Orleans may have taken the Wolves lightly which led to Minnesota pulling off the upset win.

The Super Bowl is now set for February 7 when Tampa Bay plays Kansas City in Tampa, Florida. Jim says Green Bay had many chances to win the game but didn't execute and made some questionable decisions which led to the Bucs winning. He says Tom Brady didn't play his best game. Souhan thinks Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers as their starting quarterback in 2021 despite is post game comments which sounded like a person with an uncertain future. Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Souhan says Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time but right now the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback playing.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost at home to Maryland Saturday. Jim says they just didn't shoot the ball well enough and didn't play with the same intensity they had played with in other Big Ten home games. He says there is still time for them to get things figured out so this loss doesn't hurt them that bad.

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-3 at home to San Jose Sunday night. Jim says San Jose got a great goal from former Wild defenseman Brent Burns to break the 3-all tie with just under 2 minutes remaining.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app