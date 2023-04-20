Souhan: Why Wild Went With Fleury Over Gustavsson

The Minnesota lost Game 2 of their best of 7 first round playoff series 7-3 at Dallas Wednesday night. The Wild chose to go with veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury instead of Filip Gustavsson despite Gustavsson's 51 saves in Game 1 of the series Monday.

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He indicates he would have played Gustavsson instead but understands what the Wild were thinking. Souhan thinks the Wild were comfortable with their goalie rotation coming into the playoffs and Gustavsson just played the longest game in franchise history on Monday night and rest may be good for him.

Souhan expects Gustavsson to be back in net for Game 3 Friday night at 8:30. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with coverage starting at 8:15.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.