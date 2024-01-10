Big KAT Coming To Camp In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Big KAT is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday for a basketball camp. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will host his youth basketball camp at the Whitney Recreation Center.

The camp is for kids 6 to 16 years of age and will provide instruction in numerous basketball skills. St. Cloud Recreation Programmer Jorgen Erickson says the cool thing about this camp is it is open to the public to come and watch:

"It's open for the public, people can drop in and hang out. I'm sure for a lot of the parents and families that have kids involved, they will probably hang out for at least a couple hours, maybe for the whole thing, I guess I'm not sure but yeah anybody that wants to come and drop in and hang out and see, take some pictures, kind of whatever, like I said it is open to the public which is kind of a cool thing to just hang out and see."

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three

Erickson says they have teamed up with Flex Work Sports to provide this unique opportunity for kids and hopes it will lead to more events down the road:

"Flex Work does do a lot of stuff with you know baseball teams, hockey teams and this could be you know one of those things where we kind of build a partnership. Whether it's an annual or semi-annual kind of a thing, I think it would be a great thing to move forward with and invest in the community, kind of bring up different sports teams, different players, and like I said if it was annual or semi-annual thing I think it'd be super great benefit to the communities."

Erickson says they have hosted other basketball camps over the years but this is the first one by a Timberwolves player. Every kid taking part will get a team photo with Towns and a limited edition t-shirt. The camp is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and there is a cost to attend.

