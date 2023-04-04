Souhan: Expectations for Twins’ Joey Gallo

The Twins are off to a 4-0 start after posting an 11-1 win at Miami against the Marlins Monday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the Twins worked on correcting some of the flaws in Joey Gallo's swing in spring training and that could be a reason why he has hit a hot streak. Souhan explains that Gallo looked rough at the plate in the first 2 games of the regular season so Gallo's hot streak may just be a hot streak. He says Gallo will likely represent a couple of primary outcomes which includes strikeouts and home runs. Souhan says the Twins are hoping the scales will favor more power and less strikeouts.

Get our free mobile app

Gallo did hit 38 home runs in 2021, knocked out 40 home runs in 2018 and 41 in 2017. Gallo has been the primary first baseman so far this season but can also play a corner outfield spot. Souhan says there have been comparisons between Miguel Sano and Joey Gallo. The biggest difference according to Souhan is that Gallo is a very good first baseman and outfielder while Sano was only average defensively. He says the Twins also didn't commit long term to Gallo in case what we are seeing now from him doesn't continue.

The Twins pitching staff is off to a great start in 2023 with a combined 1.25 ERA. Only the Tampa Bay Rays have a better ERA with a 1.00 ERA through 4 games. The starting pitchers for the Twins have gone 5 to 6 innings so far this season. Souhan expects starting pitchers to have the option of going deeper into games this season but he says it is largely on the pitchers to keep pitch counts low and pitch effectively deep into games.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below. Jim joins me weekdays mornings at 7:15 on WJON.