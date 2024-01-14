Big KAT Camp A Hit With Kids [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Big KAT came to play with the kittens in St. Cloud Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was in town hosting his youth basketball camp at Whitney Recreation Center.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON News Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Over 250 kids participated in the camp going through 10 different basketball drills. They got to learn everything from dribbling skills to passing, to a couple of Towns' signature moves. Towns says the most important part was for kids to have fun:

"I just hope that, most importantly from anything, all the kids here today just have to find themselves having a lot of fun and an experience that no other basketball camp can offer you know so. I just really want to see the kids have fun, raise their curiosity in basketball and hopefully just give'em some great lifelong relationships also at this camp."

Paul Habstritt, WJON News Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

He says it was cool to be able to have the camp in St. Cloud:

"It means a lot. I think its also really cool to be able to do it here in St. Cloud. You know everyone usually keeps the focus on the Twin Cities and I think that there's so much more to our state than just the Twin Cities so being able to represent the whole state today is really awesome."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Towns says he wanted to host the camp to give kids the same opportunities he had when he was younger, and he was really happy to do it.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The kids also got to have a team photo with Towns and received a limited edition t-shirt as part of the camp. Anyone who did the VIP package for the camp got an individual photo with Towns, and all the VIP proceeds went to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt,WJON Paul Habstritt,WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

PaulHabstritt, WJON PaulHabstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History