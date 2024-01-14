Big KAT Camp A Hit With Kids [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Big KAT came to play with the kittens in St. Cloud Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was in town hosting his youth basketball camp at Whitney Recreation Center.

