Souhan; Pitino Deserves Credit for Developing Oturu [PODCAST]

Gopher sophomore center Daniel Oturu is foregoing his final 2 years of college eligibility and will enter the NBA Draft. He made that announcement on instagram Monday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says Gopher Head Coach Richard Pitino deserves credit for the development of Oturu from the freshman to sophomore seasons.

The Vikings lost receiver Laquon Treadwell to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency Monday. Jim explains why Treadwell didn't work out in Minnesota.

The IOC is postponing the Summer Olympics in Japan until 2021. Jim says this is the right thing to do.