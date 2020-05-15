Souhan; MN Sports Mt. Rushmore? [PODCAST]

Minnesota has seen many great athletes perform in this state. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He puts Alan Page, Kirby Puckett, Kevin Garnett and Lindsay Whalen on his Mt. Rushmore. Listen to find out why he picked those people and the other athletes he considered.

Nascar is coming back this weekend, baseball continues to talk about coming back and golf will hold a skins match this weekend. Jim talks about how each sport can return and yet still be safe to do it.