Souhan; Kirilloff is the Next Great Twins Hitter [PODCAST]

Alex Kirilloff led the Twins to a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers Monday night to open a 4-game series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says rookie outfielder/1st baseman Alex Kirilloff is the "next great Twins hitter". He says he is a superior hitter than Eddie Rosario and fans shouldn't be questioning the decision to let Rosario walk in free agency. Kenta Maeda had his best pitching performance of the season Monday night allowing no runs in 5-plus innings. Jim says Maeda made some good pitches in key situations so it wasn't so much he made a ton of adjustments.

The Minnesota Wild came from behind to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 Monday night. Jim says it's unclear why the Wild have won 5 straight against the top team in the Western Division. He says the game was a bit unusual with the Wild needing to rally in the 3rd period to get the win.

The Vikings have chosen to not pick up the 5th year option on cornerback Mike Hughes. Jim says this is a sign the Vikings feel confident in veteran Patrick Peterson and it could be a sign they think they have Jeff Gladney available to them this season. The Vikings did not draft a cornerback in last week's draft.

Brandon Johnson has entered his name into the college basketball transfer portal and is still making himself available for the NBA draft. Johnson played for Richard Pitino and the Gophers last season.

The Timberwolves and winding down their season. Jim says the players the Timberwolves will bring back next season include Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell and probably Jarred Vanderbilt. Jim doesn't expect the Wolves to bring back Jarret Culver and would rather the Wolves not bring back Ricky Rubio.

Get our free mobile app