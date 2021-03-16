The University of Minnesota fired head men's basketball coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons at the University yesterday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says he understands the lack of patience from fans but says the Gophers won't be in a hurry to replace Pitino. He says candidates could include coaches with Minnesota ties but not necessarily. He says often times Gopher fans identify replacements who may have a connection to the Gopher program but Athletic Director Mark Coyle will only be looking for the best candidates. Those potential candidates could be coaching in the NCAA tournament this week.

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. The deal was announced on twitter yesterday. Jim says the Vikings are clearly active in free agency. The says they also signed Rashod Hill to a 1-year contract giving them depth on the offensive line. He says he's not sure the role Hill will play. He also says Tomlinson gives the Vikings another interior defensive line option with Michael Pierce expected to return to the Vikings this season after opting out last season. The Vikings also restructured the contract of Anthony Barr saving them $2.9 Million on this year's cap. Jim says it's a good deal for the Vikings.

Twins left hander J.A. Happ made his Twins spring training debut yesterday and threw 2 shutout innings. Jim says Happ is similar to a lot of Twins free agent pitcher signings. He's a guy with a secure floor and has high upside. Jim expects Happ to be their 4th starter when the season begins.

