Souhan: Good Sign for Twins’ Fans That MLB Talks Have Heated Up

Major League baseball owners and the players union met for approximately 5 hours Monday in hopes of ending the lockout which has already delayed the start of spring training and threatens the on time start of the regular season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it's a good sign that the two sides spent 5 hours meeting Monday even if no significant progress was reported.

Get our free mobile app

Souhan says it's almost a done deal that the National League will be adding the designated hitter this season. He says no wants to see pitchers hit but this could slow the game down a bit because pitchers have been close to an automated out at the bottom of National League lineups. Souhan says he'd like to see the DH happen and would like so see Major League Baseball find a way to speed up the game in different ways.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below. He joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 on WJON.