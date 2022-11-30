Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.

The River Crossing development in Sartell, which includes a Chipotle and Starbucks, is close to opening. Fitzthum stopped short of saying they are expecting both businesses to open in December but did say they are hoping that it will happen.

In addition to the growth with the River Crossing development Fitzthum indicates that they continue to see interest in the Sartell Community Center and medical campus areas.

Sartell had two major road construction projects in 2022.... River Road, County Road 1, is open and so is the portion of 19th Avenue that was worked on. Fitzthum says the River Road surface will see another lift put on in the spring, and light poles still need to be placed. He says that project is 95% to 98% complete.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.