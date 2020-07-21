Souhan; Excited That Baseball Is Back [PODCAST]

The Major League Baseball regular season begins Thursday night when the Nationals play the Yankees and the Giants play the Dodgers. The Twins begin their regular season Friday when they start a 3-game series at Chicago against the White Sox. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan said this is the sport he has missed the most and is excited about baseball returning. Jim says newcomer starting pitcher Kenta Maeda is a good/not great addition to the rotation. He says he is unique in that he is versatile enough to be used as a starter or reliever.

The NFL has proposed to the players Covid-19 testing daily early in camp and offered to remove all the preseason games. Two preseason games have already to cancelled. Jim says the NFL needs to offer some concessions to the players and assurances that the league is doing all it can to keep the players safe.

The NBA got some good news Monday when it was revealed that the league has no positive cases of those in their bubble in Orlando, Florida. The league is hoping the season can go off without a hitch and no positive cases is a good start.

The NHL is about to resume with games in Edmonton and Toronto. Jim says the NHL is best positioned to succeed with their bubble because NHL players have been taking this seriously and Canada has done a great job in handling the virus.