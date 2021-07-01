Souhan; Don’t Expect a Fire Sale From the Twins [PODCAST]

The Twins have lost the first two games of their 3-game set with the White Sox in Chicago after falling 13-3 Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says he doesn't expect the Twins to sell off many valuable players because they anticipate being competitive next season. He says players like Hansel Robles, Alex Colombe and J.A. Happ would likely be available but their value is currently low. He doesn't the Twins will trade players like Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson or Taylor Rogers.

The NCAA is allowing college athletes to make money while maintaining their college eligibility by earning money off their likeness with endorsements for instance. Jim says this is likely the beginning of money making opportunities for college athletics. He suggests that a base salary could become something some sports will be allowed to implement. Former Gopher point guard Marcus Carr has announced he'll return for one more year of college. He is in the transfer portal and Jim says it is unlikely that Carr will return to the Gophers. Jim says Carr needs to prove to NBA executives that he can run an offensive efficiently without making bad plays.

The Minnesota Lynx improved to 8-7 after a 4-point win at Phoenix against the Mercury. Jim says the Lynx pulled away in the 3rd quarter and are playing great right now. He says another win at Phoenix Saturday will go a long way toward lifting them toward the playoffs.