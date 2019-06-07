Souhan; 2019 Twins Resembling 2001 Team [PODCAST]

The Twins topped Cleveland 5-4 Thursday thanks in large part to Max Kepler and his 3 home runs night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says this year's team is similar to the 2001 team in that there is a nucleus group that has been here and emerged along with some veteran players mixed in. Listen to Jim below.

The Twins lost out on Craig Kimbrel but Jim Souhan expects the Twins to acquire relief help at some point this summer. He talks about who the Twins might and might not be willing to trade.

The Lynx earned a 2-point win over Phoenix Thursday night. Jim explains who deserves credit for their good start this season.