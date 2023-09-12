Some Area Teams Appear in State Volleyball Rankings
The Minnesota Volleyball Association Rankings have been released. ROCORI, Albany, Annandale and Sauk Centre are all ranked.
Class A Rankings
1. Minneota
2. Mabel-Canton
3. Mayer Lutheran
4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
5. Fillmore Central
6. Canby
7. BOLD
8. Bethlehem Academy
9. Wabasso
10. Ada-Borup West
Also Receiving Votes: Kittson County Central, SW MN Christian, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Class AA Rankings
1. Pequot Lakes
2. Southwest Christian
3. Cannon Falls
4. Belle Plaine
5. Caledonia
6. Albany
7. Rush City
8. Chatfield
9. Annandale
10. Sauk Centre
Others Receiving Votes: Nova Classical Academy, Wadena-Deer Creek, Concordia Academy, Legacy Christian
Class AAA Rankings
1. Marshall
2. Northfield
3. Rocori
t4. Detroit Lakes
t4. Kasson-Mantorville
6. Alexandria
7. Byron
8. Holy Angels
9. Delano
10. St. Peter
Also receiving Votes: Grand Rapids
Class AAAA Rankings
1. Wayzata
2. Champlin Park
3. East Ridge
4. Lakeville North
5. Eagan
6. Lakeville South
7. Rogers
8. New Prague
9. Maple Grove
10. St. Michael-Albertville
Also Receiving Votes: Anoka, Burnsville, Shakopee
