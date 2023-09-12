Some Area Teams Appear in State Volleyball Rankings

The Minnesota Volleyball Association Rankings have been released. ROCORI, Albany, Annandale and Sauk Centre are all ranked.

Class A Rankings

1. Minneota

2. Mabel-Canton

3. Mayer Lutheran

4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

5. Fillmore Central

6. Canby

7. BOLD

8. Bethlehem Academy

9. Wabasso

​10. Ada-Borup West

Also Receiving Votes: Kittson County Central, SW MN Christian, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Class AA Rankings

1. Pequot Lakes

2. Southwest Christian

3. Cannon Falls

4. Belle Plaine

5. Caledonia

6. Albany

7. Rush City

8. Chatfield

9. Annandale

​10. Sauk Centre

Others Receiving Votes: Nova Classical Academy, Wadena-Deer Creek, Concordia Academy, Legacy Christian

Class AAA Rankings

1. Marshall

2. Northfield

3. Rocori

t4. Detroit Lakes

t4. Kasson-Mantorville

6. Alexandria

7. Byron

8. Holy Angels

9. Delano

​10. St. Peter

Also receiving Votes: Grand Rapids

Class AAAA Rankings

1. Wayzata

2. Champlin Park

3. East Ridge

4. Lakeville North

5. Eagan

6. Lakeville South

7. Rogers

8. New Prague

9. Maple Grove

10. St. Michael-Albertville

Also Receiving Votes: Anoka, Burnsville, Shakopee