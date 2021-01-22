So What Exactly Is The Wolves’ Plan? (I’ll Wait)… [PODCAST]

This week on Ovie and The Franchise, we break out the magnifying glasses to try and figure out what exactly the Timberwolves' plan for the future is.

The Minnesota Wild have done the same dramatic rebuild that we have seen from the Timberwolves. However, with the Wild it is clear to see what the plan is: get younger and faster and rebuild the locker room culture.

With the Wolves the picture is not so clear. Why trade for Ricky Rubio? Where are all the bigs? Is Ryan Saunders really the long-term solution for the head coaching job?

In the back half of the conversation Jay and Dave discuss the Wild's hot start, including the new goaltender Cam Talbot, who has looked great so far this season between the pipes.

Other topics include the Twins' slow offseason and lack of movement in the starting rotation. Jay says the Twins should have been more aggressive in pursuing Joe Musgrove of the Pirates, who was recently traded to the San Diego Padres.

And, what would an episode of "Ovie and The Franchise" be without a Gopher basketball update?

Solving all of the sports world's problems one segment at a time, "Ovie and the Franchise" airs every Wednesday on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

