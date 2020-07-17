SJU Football Coach Gary Fasching [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of all non-conference fall sports for 2020. St. John's University football coach Gary Fasching joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to discuss the decision's impact on his team.

The Johnnies, who had already lost one non-conference game when Whitworth (WA) decided a couple weeks ago that they were not willing to fly out to Collegeville to take on the Johnnies, lose a home game Aurora due to the conference's decision.

SJU is now down to just two home games, with the two non-conference cancellations combined with Carleton deciding they would sit out fall sports altogether this year and the annual Johnnie-Tommie game being moved to US Bank Stadium.

Fasching says he has been talking with other MIAC coaches about adding conference games to the schedule but nothing has been finalized.

Fasching also discusses playing with no fans in the stands, moving the season to the spring, the impact on college football should the high school season be canceled and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.