Six Rox Players Named to Participate in The Northwoods League Dream Showcase

Six players from the St. Cloud Rox were selected to participate in the 2015 Northwoods League Major league Dream Showcase that will be hosted by the Madison Mallards at Warner Park on Tuesday, August 4th.

The Six players are; Austin Athmann, Webb Bobo, Trevor Charpie, Chris Farish, Lucas Gilbreath, and Zac Pop. Athmann is hitting .273 with a Rox leading 29 RBIs, Bobo is hitting .304 with 4 homeruns and 28 RBIs, Farish has a 3.78 ERA, Gilbreath is 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA and Pop is 4-2 with a 2.90 ERA this summer.

The Rox are 17-6 in 2nd half of the season and is 36-21 overall.