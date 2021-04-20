Should We Pay High School Athletes? – Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST]

Dave and Jay bring you another edition of "Ovie and the Franchise." The show is usually recorded on Tuesdays, except when it is recorded Monday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Among the topics discussed this week:

- Minnehaha Academy's Chet Holmgren will play basketball at Gonzaga. Even though it is no surprise, were Jay and Dave holding out hope he'd shock the world and choose Minnesota?

- How is Ben Johnson doing so far in his short time as coach of the Gophers? It seems like there are more players going than the ones coming. Does he need to land one, big, impact prospect to get the dominos falling on his recruiting?

- The Transfer Portal is open, but is it bad for college basketball? Can small schools and mid-majors survive with this new system of free agent-like shuffling every year?

- Should college athletes be paid? If so, what is the difference between college and high school athletes? Do high school sports stars deserve compensation too?

- The Twins had three games postponed due to COVID-19 over the weekend. Obviously there is nothing good about the COVID itself, but it does afford Byron Buxton and Josh Donaldson a little more time to rest their nagging injuries.

- Are Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, etc the Twins' version of Mikael Granlund, Charlie Coyle and Jason Zucker.. players earmarked to be a championship core that never actually lived up to the hype? It's hard to believe this is Sano's sixth season and we still have the same questions we have had since 2016.