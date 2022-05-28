Several St. Cloud Rox Games to Air on ESPN+

Several St. Cloud Rox Games to Air on ESPN+

Courtesy: St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD -- You will have the chance to catch a St. Cloud Rox game on ESPN+ this season.

The Northwoods League announced a new rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream selected games each day throughout the season, including the St. Cloud Rox.

Get our free mobile app

These games will be available exclusively on ESPN+, along with the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series.

The opening night matchups on ESPN+ will begin on Monday. The first week of games on ESPN+ is listed below.

Monday Games:
-  Wausau Woodchucks at Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 1:05 p.m.
- Duluth Huskies at Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday Games:
- Duluth Huskies at Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday Games:
- Kenosha Kingfish at Kokomo Jackrabbits at 6:35 p.m.
- Rochester Honkers at Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday Games:
- Green Bay Rockers at Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 11:35 a.m.
- Rochester Honkers at Bismarck Larks at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Games:
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Traverse City Pit Spitters 7:05 p.m.
- Minnesota Mud Puppies at St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday Games:
- Willmar Stingers at Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m.
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Traverse City Pit Spitters at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday Games:
- Rockford Rivets at Kokomo Jackrabbits at 2:05 p.m.
- Mankato MoonDogs at St. Cloud Rox at 4:05 p.m.

More games will be announced soon.

 

Minnesota Twins Top Prospects Entering 2022

Categories: northwoods league baseball, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Rox
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top