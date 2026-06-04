The St. Cloud Rox saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 15-6 loss to the Willmar Stingers at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday night.

The game was tied at one before the Stingers pulled away with a nine-run top of the fourth inning to make the score 10-1. The Stingers would add four more runs in the top of the eighth for a 14-2 lead.

The Rox drew 14 walks as a team but also struck out 12 times in the loss. Five different St. Cloud batters each had a single hit, with Jackson Legg's double the only extra-base hit for the team in the loss.

Jacob Galloway started the game for St. Cloud and allowed five runs on four hits in 3.2 innings of work. Galloway was relieved by Addison Walker, who allowed four runs on four hits without recording an out.

The Rox are now 8-2 on the season and will begin a four-game road trip on Thursday with a game at Minot. The next Rox home game is scheduled for Monday, June 8th against Minot.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.