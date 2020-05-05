Seth Stohs: Who Should Be In Twins Hall Of Fame? [PODCAST]

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every Tuesday to talk Twins baseball. This week, Seth and Dave discuss which Twins players, coaches and personnel deserve to be enshrined into the Twins Hall of Fame.

Among the players debated are Dan Gladden, Chuck Knoblauch, Corey Koskie, LaTroy Hawkins, Tom Brunansky and Roy Smalley. Several broadcasters, scouts and staff members are also discussed.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.