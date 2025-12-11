The Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping in St. Cloud Wednesday January 21st at the Sterling Catering Grand Ballroom in the Kelly Inn. Program starts at 7pm, doors open at 6:00. Pitchers Justin Topa and Mick Abel and former Twin Latroy Hawkins will be here. Cory Provus from Twins Television will be the emcee at the event.

Tickets

Tickets are available only at the WJON studios. Cost is $8 per ticket. (Cash and Check Only) Kids 5 and under get in free with a kids ticket. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Sterling Catering. The guests will be available to answer questions and sign autographs. (1 item only please)

Donate

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non perishable food item to donate to Catholic Charities Food Shelf courtesy of Thrivent Financial.

For a Good Cause

All proceeds go to benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.

Last Year's Event

The 2024 Twins Winter Caravan stop in the St. Cloud area was held midday in St. Joseph at Kennedy Community School. That event was not available to the public. Attendees included players Zebby Matthews and Austin Martin and former Twin, Justin Morneau.