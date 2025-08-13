Despite talk of 'momentum' toward a sale of the Minnesota Twins, the team announced Wednesday that the Pohlad family will remain principal owners of the franchise moving forward.

“For more than four decades, our family has had the privilege of owning the Minnesota Twins. This franchise has become part of our family story, as it has for our employees, our players, this community, and Twins fans everywhere.

“Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what’s best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities.

“After a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins. To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape -- one that demands strong partnerships, fresh ideas, and long-term vision -- we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share our family values.

“We see and hear the passion from our partners, the community, and Twins fans. That passion inspires us. This ownership group is committed to building a winning team and culture for this region, one that Twins fans are proud to cheer for.”