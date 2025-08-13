Pohlad Family To Remain Owners Of The Minnesota Twins
Despite talk of 'momentum' toward a sale of the Minnesota Twins, the team announced Wednesday that the Pohlad family will remain principal owners of the franchise moving forward.
PRESS RELEASE VIA TWINS.COM:
“For more than four decades, our family has had the privilege of owning the Minnesota Twins. This franchise has become part of our family story, as it has for our employees, our players, this community, and Twins fans everywhere.
“Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what’s best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities.
“After a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins. To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape -- one that demands strong partnerships, fresh ideas, and long-term vision -- we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share our family values.
“We see and hear the passion from our partners, the community, and Twins fans. That passion inspires us. This ownership group is committed to building a winning team and culture for this region, one that Twins fans are proud to cheer for.”
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had said as recently as last month's Major League Baseball All Star Game in Atlanta that a 'transaction will happen' with the Twins.
Phil Miller of the Star Tribune via KARE 11:
"He was talking to me, 'I know more than you know,'" Miller said of his question to Manfred.
"I can tell you with a lot of confidence that there will be a transaction there," Manfred told Miller, who wrote about the conversation in his latest story.
Manfred also told Miller, "We just need to be patient while they work."
Carl Pohlad bought the Twins for $44 million in 1984 before handing down the team to his sons, led mainly on the baseball side by Jim Pohlad, when he passed away in 2009. Jim Pohlad handed the reigns to his nephew, Joe, in 2022.
The team is now valued at approximately $1.7 billion.