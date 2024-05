Softball Section Playoffs Continue Today in Central MN

Section 8-4-A

St. Cloud Crush vs. Bemidji, 2:30 @ Brainerd (Elimination Game)

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd, 2:30 (Elimination Game)

St. Cloud Crush/Bemidji winner vs. Sartell/Brainerd winner, 4:30 @ Brainerd (Elimination Game)

Moorhead at STMA, 4:30 (winners bracket)

Section 6-2-A (All games at Waite Park)

Pierz vs. Paynesville, 5pm (Elimination Game)

Pequot Lakes vs. Albany, 5pm (Elimination Game)

Pierz/Paynesville winner vs. Pequot Lakes/Albany winner, 7pm (Elimination Game)

Cathedral vs. Kimball, 7pm (winners bracket)

Section 8-3-A

Fergus Falls at Alexandria, 3pm (Elimination Game)

Willmar vs. Little Falls @ Alexandria, 3pm (Elimination Game)

Fergus Falls/Alexandria winner vs. Willmar/Little Falls @ Alexandria, 5pm (Elimination Game)

Hutchinson at ROCORI, 4:30 (winners bracket)