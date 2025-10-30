A handful of local teams are still in the hunt for a trip to the football state tournament with section finals scheduled throughout Minnesota on Friday night. Here is a look at the matchups we will be watching throughout central Minnesota.

SECTION 6AA

#4 Osakis (9-1) vs Holdingford (10-0)

(Fargodome, 3 PM)

The Silverstreaks enter Friday's championship game on a six-game winning streak, with their only loss of the season coming in week four against the Huskers.

Holdingford has outscored its playoff opponents (Menahga and Staples-Motley) by a combined 102-8 and have outscored all opponents 458-83.

SECTION 2AAAA

#2 ROCORI (8-1) vs #1 Marshall (9-0)

(Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m.)

The Spartans have won seven straight following a week two, 28-0 loss to Marshall in week two at Blattner Stadium.

The Tigers finished this year 9-0 after a 10-2 2024 season that included a run to the state semifinal where they lost to Becker.

SECTION 5AA

#2 Cathedral (7-3) vs #1 Eden Valley-Watkins (7-2)

(Apollo High School, 7 p.m.)

The Crusaders are riding a six-game winning streak that includes a 49-27 win over Redwood Valley in the section semis and a 63-0 drubbing of ACGC in the quarterfinals.

Eden Valley-Watkins took down Kimball in a 30-0 section semifinal win for the Eagles.

SECTION 5AAA

#3 Foley (6-4) vs #1 Annandale (9-0)

(Tech High School, 7 p.m.)

The Falcons had an up-and-down regular season but have played back-to-back strong games so far in the section playoffs with a 33-8 win over #6 Milaca and a 35-0 demolition of #2 Spectrum last week.

Annandale is looking to make a return trip to state during a season in which they have outscored their opponents 414-36. The Cardinals beat the Falcons 40-6 in Foley in week three.

SECTION 6AAA

#2 Litchfield (7-3) vs #1 Albany (8-1)

(ROCORI High School, 7 p.m.)

The Dragons have won four straight heading into the section final and beat Montevideo 63-0 and Melrose 56-35 so far in the playoffs.

The Huskies, who beat Litchfield 21-19 in week one, beat New London-Spicer 41-0 in the 6AAA semifinals last week.

SECTION 8AAAA

#2 Becker (5-4) vs #1 Fergus Falls (7-2)

(Fergus Falls High School, 7 p.m.)

The Bulldogs earned a trip to the section semis with a 14-7 home win over Princeton on Saturday.

The Otters, who beat Becker 28-7 at home in week three, beat Detroit Lakes 42-21 to reach the final.