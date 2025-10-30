Prep Football Section Championship Preview – October 30th, 2025
A handful of local teams are still in the hunt for a trip to the football state tournament with section finals scheduled throughout Minnesota on Friday night. Here is a look at the matchups we will be watching throughout central Minnesota.
SECTION 6AA
#4 Osakis (9-1) vs Holdingford (10-0)
(Fargodome, 3 PM)
The Silverstreaks enter Friday's championship game on a six-game winning streak, with their only loss of the season coming in week four against the Huskers.
Holdingford has outscored its playoff opponents (Menahga and Staples-Motley) by a combined 102-8 and have outscored all opponents 458-83.
SECTION 2AAAA
#2 ROCORI (8-1) vs #1 Marshall (9-0)
(Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m.)
The Spartans have won seven straight following a week two, 28-0 loss to Marshall in week two at Blattner Stadium.
The Tigers finished this year 9-0 after a 10-2 2024 season that included a run to the state semifinal where they lost to Becker.
SECTION 5AA
#2 Cathedral (7-3) vs #1 Eden Valley-Watkins (7-2)
(Apollo High School, 7 p.m.)
The Crusaders are riding a six-game winning streak that includes a 49-27 win over Redwood Valley in the section semis and a 63-0 drubbing of ACGC in the quarterfinals.
Eden Valley-Watkins took down Kimball in a 30-0 section semifinal win for the Eagles.
SECTION 5AAA
#3 Foley (6-4) vs #1 Annandale (9-0)
(Tech High School, 7 p.m.)
The Falcons had an up-and-down regular season but have played back-to-back strong games so far in the section playoffs with a 33-8 win over #6 Milaca and a 35-0 demolition of #2 Spectrum last week.
Annandale is looking to make a return trip to state during a season in which they have outscored their opponents 414-36. The Cardinals beat the Falcons 40-6 in Foley in week three.
SECTION 6AAA
#2 Litchfield (7-3) vs #1 Albany (8-1)
(ROCORI High School, 7 p.m.)
The Dragons have won four straight heading into the section final and beat Montevideo 63-0 and Melrose 56-35 so far in the playoffs.
The Huskies, who beat Litchfield 21-19 in week one, beat New London-Spicer 41-0 in the 6AAA semifinals last week.
SECTION 8AAAA
#2 Becker (5-4) vs #1 Fergus Falls (7-2)
(Fergus Falls High School, 7 p.m.)
The Bulldogs earned a trip to the section semis with a 14-7 home win over Princeton on Saturday.
The Otters, who beat Becker 28-7 at home in week three, beat Detroit Lakes 42-21 to reach the final.