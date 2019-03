The Section 8AAA boys basketball tournament will continue one day early, with the games scheduled for Saturday now set to be played Friday in Moorhead.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Saturday, with up to a foot of snow threatened across the state, leading the MSHSL to move the games up a day.

The Apollo Eagles will now take on top-seeded Bemidji at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by #2 Sartell vs #3 Alexandria.